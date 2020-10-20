Thermoforming Packaging Market 2020 New Updated Research Report

The global thermoforming packaging market is evaluated and discussed by Transparency Market Research for the forecast period (2019 to 2027). The report, titled “Thermoforming Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027,” states that the massive demand from food and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to expand the global thermoforming packaging market by 1.7X during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global thermoforming packaging market was valued at over US$ 45 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global food industry has reflected positive market sentiment with more than 10% growth in emerging markets and close to 10% growth in developed economies over the past few years.

The increasing demand for seafood, meat, and poultry industry is expected to drive the sales of thermoforming packaging during the forecast period. Consumers are inclined to buy products from organized retail shops instead of the normal grocery shops where thermoforming packaging plays a significant role in increasing the shelf life of the product.

Key players profiled in the global thermoforming packaging market report are- Agoform GmbH, Amcor Limited, Anchor Packaging Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Blisterpak, Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., CJK Thermoforming Solutions, LLC, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH , D&W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corp., Display Pack Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, HUHTAMAKI GROUP, Merrill’s Packaging, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Placon Corporation, Plastique Group Limited, Printpack, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sabert Corp., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Tray-Pak Corporation, and UFP Technologies, Inc.

