Folding Cartons Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth

The presence of a seamless packaging industry is expected to drive sales across the global folding cartons market. The performance of the packaging industry is evaluated on the basis of quality, customization, and resilience. Packaging materials need to be optimized and customized according the shape, size, and nature of the packaged goods or items. Furthermore, the shape and size of the cartons used for packaging also differs depending on the type of materials to be stored or packaged.

In this scenario, folding cartons have become the preferred choice for several industries such as electronics, semiconductors, and consumer goods. Over the course of the next decade, the total volume of revenues within the global folding cartons market shall rise.

The global folding cartons market is presently driven by the burgeoning packaged food and beverage industry. Across several parts of the world, changing lifestyle and changing food habits are significant factors for the growth of packaged food and beverage industry. Packaged food manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions that are appealing to consumers and are less likely to get damaged during transportation.

However, on the flip side, the availability of sturdy substitutes and low threshold strength of folding cartons due to use of recycled paper are challenging the market’s growth.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global folding cartons market to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. At this pace, the opportunities in the global folding cartons market are estimated to swell up to US$57,692.1 mn by the end of 2017. Vis-à-vis volume, the market is expected to peg a consumption of 29,036’000 tonnes by 2025.

The global folding cartons market can be classified based on region into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is a prominent region for folding cartons, going forward too the region is anticipated to hold on to its key position. The demand in the region is anticipated to attract a revenue of US$39035.5 mn by the end of 2025. This is mainly because of growth of bakery and confectionery market and surge in number of modern retail outlet.

Key players in the global folding cartons market include Amcor Limited, Westrock Company, Huhtamaki Oyi, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Sonoco Products Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co. Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Stora Enso Oyi, AR Packaging Group AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, Pratt Industries Inc., U.S., Corrugated Inc., Great Little Box Company Ltd., Metsa Board Corporation, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Schur Pack Germany GmbH, Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

