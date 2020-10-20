Lawn and Leaf Bags Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

A wide range of lawn and leaf bags are used in the collection of grass, shrubbery trimmings, and leaves. They are typically, recyclable, compostable, and moisture resistant to suit the purpose of curbside collection of leaf and yard trimmings, increasingly in residential facilities. Advent of better kraft and paper materials has led to the more durable and tear-resistant products in the lawn and leaf bags market. Sometimes, high-density corrugated plastics is used. Gardeners, landscapers, and contractors prefer high-volume and high-performance lawn and leaf bags. Over the years, heavy-duty garbage bags have gained popularity.

Some of the end users are lawns and gardens, commercial and industrial users, and domestic uses. Of the various regions, North America and Europe have been prominently lucrative markets. On the back of growing trend of gardening, these regions have gathered momentum.

Ask for an exclusive PDF Brochure for this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78801

The report offers a critical assessment of product innovation trends and developments shaping key consumer insights in the lawn and leaf bags market. The study takes a closer look at new avenues in various regions and high value-grab opportunities. It offers supply-side analysis and demand-side analysis.

Rapid pace of urbanization is a key factor boosting the lawn and leaf bags market. This has led to the creation of planned city infrastructure and gated communities. This has spurred lawn and gardening activities in urban regions. Use of better materials has improved the performance of these bags. Further, the rising demand for environmentally friendly composting materials for moist as well as dry refuse disposal from lawn has boosted the uptake.

Growing awareness of people toward proper horticulture practices has equipped them with better understanding of landscaping. This has spurred prospects for the lawn and leaf bags market. Manufacturers in the lawn and leaf bags market have been leaning on making yard activities more environmentally friendly by making yard waste disposable processes better. Top players are also focusing on offering bags with higher performance to consolidate their positions in the lawn and leaf bags market. Several packaging companies in developing and developed nations have reaped substantial lucrative gains.

A partial list of key participants in the lawn and leaf bags market is as follows:

Bundaberg Bag Company

Go-GreenGardening

Custom Faberkin, Inc.

Dano Group

PEI Bag Co.

Kapstone Paper & Packaging

Mondi Group plc.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Lawn and Leaf Bags Market, Request for a Sample

Regionally, North America and Europe are key markets. The opportunities in the regional market have been propelled by rising lawn activities and growing awareness of the environmental-friendly ways of disposal and composting using lawn and leaf bags. Latin America is expected to be a promising market during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. Asia Pacific has also seen rise in landscaping activities among residential users, spurring demand.

Read our latest press release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com