Metallized Paper Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Metallized paper is gathering steam among packaging sector as a promising alternative to plastic. The drive for manufacturing metallized paper has recently gathered interest due to its better performance characteristics than plastics and also higher environmentally friendly quotient. The use of metallized paper in labelling and packaging of products in food, beverages, and consumer packaging goods industries. Holographic sheets that are derived from metallized paper have shown huge potential in preventing counterfeiting, mainly due to freedom of packagers to carve unique holographic designs. A popular application in the metallized paper is in gift-wrap papers. Growing demand for specialized paper for range of packaging applications has helped the metallized paper market evolve.

The study provides insights into the growth drivers and restraining factors, competitive landscape and new opportunities. It offers an in-depth assessment of technological advances affecting the revenue potential in the metallized paper market.

A substantial demand for metallized paper is expected to come from the pharmaceutical industry. Antibiotic drug makers increasingly utilize metallized paper as a step in combating counterfeiting activities.

Application of metallized paper packaging in confectionery items is also boosting the market. Strides being made in coating manufacturing technology have fueled the popularity of metallized paper packaging. Glossy feature of such paper attracts end users. The growing demand for decoration and gift paper and wraps made of metallized paper has bolstered the growth of the metallized paper market.

On the regional front, the metallized paper market is seeing sizable revenue streams in Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia. North America and Europe are also promising markets. The growth in these markets has gained momentum on the back of expanding array of specialized paper in wrapping and labelling applications. Also, Asian countries are seeing a high demand potential due to the rising prospects of metallized paper in anti-counterfeit application for beverages and confectionery industry.

