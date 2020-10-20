Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market News Research Report 2030

Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market: Introduction

Catheter-related bloodstream infections occur due to presence of bacteremia. It is one of the most frequent, lethal, and costly complications of central venous catheterization and the most common cause of nosocomial bacteremia. It is caused due to an intravascular catheter by quantitative culture of the catheter tip or by differences in growth between catheter and peripheral venipuncture blood culture specimens.

Patient-related factors such as presence of distant infection, compromised integrity of the skin, granulocytopenia, and severity of illness increase the risk of bloodstream infection

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market

Rise in prevalence of bloodstream infection is projected to drive the global market. An article published in Continuing Education in Anaesthesia, Critical Care & Pain stated that catheter-related bloodstream infections occur in ~3% of catheterizations; however, the incidence could be as high as 16%.

Serious effects associated with inaccurate diagnoses, such as procedural complications, lead to increase in morbidity and mortality. Hence, it is essential to make an accurate diagnosis of catheter-related bloodstream infections.

Moreover, hospital-acquired infection increases the risk of CRBSI. According to the International Journal of Critical Illness and Injury Science, CRBSI accounts for 10% to 20% of hospital-acquired infections in the U.K.

Governments in developing countries are making significant investments toward modernization of health care infrastructure, which is likely to increase access to health care. Moreover, health care-acquired infection is a major issue in developing countries. Hence, increase in demand for the products owing to surge in patient population presents significant opportunity in the global market.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global catheter-related bloodstream infections market during the forecast period due to well-established health care infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market from 2020 to 2030.

The catheter-related bloodstream infections market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections. According to the World Health Organization Department of Communicable Disease, the risk of health care-associated infection is 2 to 20 times higher in developing countries than in developed countries.

Key Players Operating in Global Catheter-related Bloodstream Infections Market

The global catheter-related bloodstream infections market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. These players hold major share in their respective regions. Demand for catheter-related bloodstream infections products has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of blood stream infections. Growth strategies and focus on research & development by key players are the factors likely to drive the global catheter-related bloodstream infections market. For instance, in February 2020, CorMedix, Inc. announced that Neutrolin received grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of catheter-related blood stream infections (CRBSIs) in hemodialysis patients.

Major players operating in the global catheter-related bloodstream infections market are: