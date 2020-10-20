Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2030

Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market: Overview

Porphyrias are a set of metabolic disorders, each representing a defect in one of the eight enzymes in the heme biosynthetic pathway resulting in the accumulation of organic compounds called porphyrins. This leads to the clinical and biochemical profile typical for each porphyria. Hepatic porphyrias cause enzyme deficiency occurs in the liver.

Acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) is one of the types of hepatic porphyria. Porphyrias can be classified into acute or cutaneous. Cutaneous porphyrias are rare inherited metabolic disorders that cause blistering of the skin, pain, and/or redness and swelling in sun-exposed areas.

In people with genetic defect, one of the enzymes in the pathway that creates heme is deficient and causes increase in aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 in the blood and build up porphobilinogen throughout the body

Left untreated, acute porphyria attacks can result in respiratory failure, peripheral neuropathy, quadriplegia, life-threatening paralysis, irreversible neuronal damage, and death

Key Driver of Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market

According to NCBI, the global prevalence of acute hepatic porphyria is projected to range from one in 500 to one in 50,000 individuals. In most regions, acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is the most common, and ALA dehydratase-deficiency porphyria (ALAD) is the least common.

The prevalence of clinical AIP is reported to be 5 to 10 per 100,000 individuals, and the prevalence of genetic mutations of AIP is approximately one in 1675 individuals. This high rate of prevalence is likely to drive the demand for treatment of acute hepatic porphyria.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the global market due to well-defined reimbursement policies from public and private health insurance firms that help provide patients easy access of diagnosis and extensive research & development activities. In the U.S., approximately 5,000 people experience one or more of acute hepatic porphyria attacks annually.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for substantial share of the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increase in patient population

Key Players Operating in Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market

Major players operating in the global acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) treatment market are:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

Alleviare Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players