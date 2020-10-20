Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Guava Puree Market – Future Scanario and Business Opportunities Analysis by 2025

The global guava puree market is expected to witness a steady growth rate, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). A number of big food manufacturers and regional food processing businesses spend significantly on supporting the guava puree market. Several vendors in the world market for guava puree have emerged as important food producers ‘ providers of guava puree. A number of value chain businesses are focusing on enhancing the flavor and texture of end products to strengthen their position in the world market for guava purées.

For children and babies, food businesses produce puree snacks. The meals generally have a great deal of cereal or sugar that provides the snack its color or flavor, with a hint of purée. Clif Bar&Company has introduced, for example, a fresh snack under the name Zbar, consisting of grain, puree of fruit and vegetable powder, which is based in the United States. This bar is claimed to be organic and contains no GMO goods.

Key vendors in the global guava puree market include Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited, Galla Foods Pvt. Ltd., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Kiril Mischeff, Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Golden Hope Plantations Bhd, Tricom Fruit Products Limited, and ABC Fruits.

According to TMR’s analysis, the global guava puree market was worth US$ 313.8 mn in 2017. The market is estimated to rise at a 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

In 2017, the tropical rose form retained the largest share in the worldwide market among distinct kinds of guava puree products. In the next few years at least until 2025 the segment will maintain its dominance. The high demand for rose-like puree products could be ascribed to its sunny texture and attractive flavor.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the world market in pure guava regionally, both in terms of value and volumes over the predicted era. This is due to the comprehensive use in the production of mixtures and nectars in the drinks sector. Meanwhile, a prominent year-over-year growth rate of the puree market for Latin America is anticipated to arise.

Increasing Applications to Fuel Guava Puree Market

Guava is a significant fruit in tropical and subtropical nations including India and Pakistan, because of its elevated dietary value and diverse uses in processed goods. Paste Guava is a gova which is cut into a creamy liquid and is pulped and desired, refined and homogenized. Guava is the most common aromatic component in Europe and the United States, and the beverage industry in these areas is highly focused on the puree of guava. The main part of the trade that happens is pure and concentrating in manufactured guava. For nectar preparing and blending, the rose variation of guava is often preferable. Sweet and sour shape can be discovered in both puree and concentrates, which vary from white to deeply purple. In all, pulp / guava is used to create guava nectar, juice, jam and jelly concentrate.

New Harvest Technologies to be Key Market Trend

The prospects of the worldwide guava puree area were affected by adverse weather conditions in significant Guava-produced areas such as Asia, particularly India. El Niño and La Niña for example had a negative impact on the region’s export volumes. In addition, the absence of appropriate technology for guava puree processing has also hampered the development of the worldwide guava industry.

However, the emergence of better post-harvest technology has benefitted the food and beverage processing sector in latest years. In addition, significant advances in methods of food processing bode well for the worldwide market.