Botanical CO2 Extracts Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunities Analysis 2020-2030

Global Botanical CO2 Extracts Market: Overview

In the last decade, CO2 extracts have gained immense popularity in various sectors, such as food supplements, pharmaceuticals, fragrance and flavor, and food industries, which is likely to influence growth of the global botanical CO2 extracts market over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. Derived with CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) gas, this method is one of the most gentle and purest method of producing botanical extracts sans any use of solvents or heat. These extracts are devoid of any preservatives, solvents, microbes, and heavy metals, which add to its purity.

These products are highly concentrated as they comprise full extractions. These extractions comprise water soluble and fat soluble substances and essential oil from plants. Furthermore, botanical CO2 extracts are very economical way of adding high potency therapeutic benefits to various products. These factors are play important role in driving the growth of the global botanical CO2 extracts market in the years to come.

Nature, source, end use, distribution channel and region are the five important parameters based on which the global botanical CO2 extracts market has been classified.

Global Botanical CO2 Extracts Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global botanical CO2 extracts market is mentioned as below:

On October 2019, American greenhouse manufacturer Rough Brothers Inc made an acquisition of Apeks Supercritical, maker of efficient CO2 oil extraction systems and machines for hemp, cannabis, fragrance, and natural flavorings. This acquisition is estimated to bring new technologies, greater resources and more diversified product portfolio for company in the years to come.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global botanical CO2 extracts market comprise the below-mentioned:

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Eden Botanicals

Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd

Apeks Supercritical

SunRose Aromatics

Lotus Garden Botanicals

Global Botanical CO2 Extracts Market: Key Trends

The global botanical CO2 extracts market is marked with the prevalence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Burgeoning Demand from Several End Use Sectors to Accelerate Growth of the Market

These botanical CO2 extracts are utilized in a concentration of 1-2% in vegetable oils, ointments, lotions, and in creams. Below 40°C, these extracts can be dissolved in products quite easily or it can be simply added to vegetable oils without the need for any heating. These extracts can be added to both oil-based products and water. Such ease of use is likely to drive the demand for botanical CO2 extracts in the years to come.

Botanical CO2 extracts also go by the name of supercritical CO2 extracts or fluid CO2 extracts. These extracts are made utilizing highly efficacious extraction procedure and are extremely pure form of plant extracts. The global botanical CO2 extracts market projects promising future riding on the back of increasing demand for botanical CO2 extracts in several end use industries, such as personal care, aromatherapies, and in the cosmetics sector.

In addition, botanical CO2 extract has been witnessing rising demand from the herbal medicine sector as well. Growing popularity of aromatherapies all over the world is anticipated to bolster demand for botanical CO2 extracts over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Botanical CO2 Extracts Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global botanical CO2 extracts market, both Europe and North America are anticipated to account for large shares and are expected to retain their regional dominance over the tenure of assessment. Increasing awareness of the process is likely to add to the growth of the botanical CO2 extracts in these two regions.