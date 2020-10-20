Global Histone deacetylase inhibitors Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

Histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDIs, HDAC inhibitors, HDACi) are chemical compounds that interfere with and inhibit histone deacetylases. Histone deacetylases inhibitors are a new class of anti-cancer agents. HDACs play an important role in non-epigenetic and epigenetic regulations including apoptosis, cell cycle, and death apoptosis. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are emerging compounds with potential application in prognosis, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer. Histone deacetylase inhibitors accumulate acetylated nuclear histone in normal tissues and tumors. Hence, the inhibition results in acetylation transcription factors including estrogen receptor-alpha, p53, and GATA-1. These enzymes are found in plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi

The global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of cancer across the globe resulting in the increase in the need for improved and effective therapies is a major factor anticipated to drive the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second major cause of death globally. Cancer accounted for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths occurs due to cancer and about 70% of deaths occur in low and middle income countries. Additionally, increase in collaboration among histone deacetylase inhibitors manufacturers and research & development on treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases are expected to propel the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market. However, uncertainty issues and inadequate reimbursement for histone deacetylase inhibitors are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market: Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market include Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca plc, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Envivo Pharmaceuticals.

