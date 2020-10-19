Abaca Fiber Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

The Abaca Fiber Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation application, and geography. The global abaca fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading abaca fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the abaca fiber market.

Top Key Players:- Ching Bee Trading Corporation, Italfil Expo Bags Company Limited, MAP Enterprises, Peral Enterprises, Selinrail International Trading, Tag Fibers, Inc., The Fiber World, Yzen Handicraft Export

The abaca fiber market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for natural fiber in the automotive industry and increasing automobile sales in developing nations. Moreover, increasing demand for cordage in the production of ropes used in ships and other industrial applications is expected to boost demand for abaca fiber during the forecast period. However, vulnerable to a number of pathogens. Hence, supply of abaca fibers fluctuates, thus acting as restraint for growth of the abaca fiber market.

Abaca is obtained from the leaf sheath around the trunk of Musa textilis, which is a type of banana plant that is often found in the Philippines and humid tropics. Harvesting and cultivating abaca is a labor-intensive method as the pulp is separated by cutting strips and scraping stalks. Fibers taken from the process are then dried and removed. Abaca fiber has high strength and is also used in the paper industry for making mimeograph mats and teabags. It is also used to make handicrafts such as carpets, furniture, clothing, and bags. They are also used in fishing nets, hawsers, and shipping lines due to beneficial properties such as flexibility, durability, and saltwater resistance. Also, abaca fiber is used in gifts, toys, and housewares.

The report analyzes factors affecting the abaca fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the abaca fiber market in these regions.

