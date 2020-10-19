Automotive Air Flow Meter Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8% by 2023 | Global Trends, Outlook, Research Report 2023

Market Synopsis

Air is required for proper burning of the fuel and is one of the most important parts of the vehicle to keep it running. Automotive airflow meter keeps a check on the amount of air entering the system. It is a sensor powered system, which indicates the forward and backflow of air. Adequate help in increasing the fuel economy and life span of the engine, which is one of the major factors empowering market growth.

The increasing global pollutions from vehicular emissions have created severe challenges, for which the authorities have introduced stringent regulations that have also helped the market in gaining desired pace. The rapid expansion of automotive industry has created a high amount of demands for greener systems, and the rising awareness has empowered the growth rates of this market. The companies invest in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and helping the market gain accelerated speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the global automotive air flow meter market faces challenges from high manufacturing costs involved, which has restrained the global market growth. This report delivers a complete viewpoint on current & past market scenarios, regional analysis, competition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the local and global automotive air flow meter’s market. Based on the analysis, the global market is expected to register almost a 08 % annual growth during this period.

MRFR profiled key players in Automotive Air Flow Meter Market. They are:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany), ACDelco (U.S), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), and FLIR Systems (U.S).

Market Segmentation

The global automotive air flow meter market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global automotive air flow meter market is categorized into analog type and digital type based on display types.

Based on vehicle types, the global automotive air flow meter market is divided among passenger and commercial vehicles (light & heavy commercial vehicles).

The global automotive air flow meter market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket based on supply mediums.

Regional Classification

The automotive air flow meter market has gained global adoption due to a rise in global pollution levels, increasing the adoption of better technologies, and a rise in disposable incomes. The global market is studied in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region will grow at the fastest rate due to huge population, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, growing awareness, rapidly expanding automotive industry, demand for better technologies, introduction of rigid regulations and other factors with India, Japan and China among the major contributors in consumption and production capacities.

Industry News

The global automotive air flow meter market is growing at lightning speeds due to increasing demands for greener alternates and a rapid rise in disposable incomes. The OEM and digital type display segments hold the major share in this market and will maintain the position. The Asia Pacific region will emerge as the fastest growing market and will lead the market during this tenure. The North American and European regions will also grow at considerable rates.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size ?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

