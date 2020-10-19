Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Is Estimated To Grow At 4.86% CAGR | Size, Value Demand, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Competitive Dashboard, Regional Framework, Industry Segment and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global automotive bushing technologies market is continually witnessing remarkable growth over the past few years. The market growth attributes to the rising production and sales of vehicles. Besides, rapid advances in bushing technologies and materials used for bushing drive the growth of the market. Rising adoption of bushing technologies to add comfort and luxuries in vehicles and minimize bumps & vibrations influences market growth.

Moreover, the demand for security and luxury cars escalates the growth of the market to further heights. Resultantly, the market is garnering tremendous traction, demonstrating substantial growth prospects. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive bushing technologies market is estimated to grow at 4.86% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023). Growing vehicle safety and comfort concerns and noise & vibration are the major growth drivers.

Additionally, the rise in sales of luxury vehicles and sports cars pushes the growth of the market. There has been a constant rise in sales of smart and autonomous vehicles and demand for anti-vibration parts, which boosts market revenues. Also, the demand for a smooth and efficient ride opens up new opportunities for manufacturers and influences the growth of the market.

On the other hand, fluctuating prices and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for production are significant factors projected to impede the market growth. Also, the availability of several low-cost counterfeit automotive bushing technologies poses challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, the increase in the growth of the auto component industry would support market growth throughout the review period.

MRFR profiled key players in Automotive Bushing Technologies Market. They are:

Federal-Mogul LLC (US), Continental AG (Germany), BOGE Rubbers & Plastics (Damme), and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (US), Hyundai Polytech (India), Nolathane (US), Paulstra SNC (France), SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (US), and Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany), among others.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into five dynamics.

By Type : Damper Bushings, Bump stops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings, PT Mounts, and others.

By Material : Robber, Polyurethane, and others.

By Sales Channels : OEM and aftermarket.

By Application : Passenger Cars (PV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV).

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global automotive bushing technologies market. The largest market share attributes to the increase in vehicle sales and advances in material technologies such as synthetic rubber and polyurethane. Besides, the rising economic growth and population in the region accelerate the regional market growth. China and India are the largest markets for automotive bushing technologies in the region.

Europe stands second in the global automotive bushing technologies market. The region is the global automotive hub for research and innovation. The market is driven by the large and well-established automotive sector in the region. Moreover, substantial advances in automotive technologies and the resurging economy in the region propel market growth. Also, increased safety concerns in the vehicle influence the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, strict government standards for vehicle safety impact the market growth in the region positively.

North America holds a sizable share in the global automotive bushing technologies market. The region is rapidly emerging as a promising market for automotive parts die casting. Factors such as the constant rise of the automotive industry and increasing demand from the transportation sector substantiate market growth.

Additionally, the increasing vehicle production and demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles fosters regional market growth. The well-established automotive industry creates substantial opportunities for the automotive bushing technologies market in this region.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the automotive bushing technologies market appears diversified with the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share of the market, innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for these players.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 03, 2020 —- MOOG Parts (the US), a premium steering and suspension parts brand introduced 45 new part numbers, including 21 first-to-market parts. The expansion includes MOOG control arm bushings, control arm and ball joint assemblies, hub assemblies, etc. MOOG is a subsidiary of DRiV Automotive Inc. It offers premium repair solutions that are precision-engineered for fit and extended product life for technicians’ need for chassis parts for passenger cars or trucks and SUVs.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market Size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Damper Bushings

