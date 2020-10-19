Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Commercial Laundry Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Laundry Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laundry equipment is the equipment used in the process of washing clothes and linens. The commercial laundry equipment products comprises of dry cleaning equipment, presses, commercial dryers and washers. Such equipment provides laundry solutions to various industries including healthcare, hospitality, educational, and service industries.

The growth in commercial laundry equipment market can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for efficient laundry systems. As the population and levels of disposable income rises, there is a growing awareness among the people for hygienic and efficient cleaning systems. This triggers the growth of laundry stores to cater to such growing demand In addition, the government regulations for energy efficient systems in certain regions like North America are creating stiff competition among the vendors to come up with innovative features including the electronic controls. Such electronic controls combined with several other features automate the cleaning tasks thereby saving lot of time. Another factor contributing to the growth of commercial laundry equipment market is the initiatives taken by the healthcare industries to solve the issue of various cleaning jobs. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes need to consistently launder a variety of items such as towels, bed sheets, rugs and mop heads thoroughly and effectively. High speed washing and cost efficiency are tow dominating factors for such health care facilities. This is driving the demand for highly programmable laundry equipment that can cater to the various washing needs ranging from personal items to mop heads.

The global Commercial Laundry Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Commercial Laundry Equipment volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Laundry Equipment market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Multi-Housing

On-Premises

Vended

By Application:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational

Service Industries

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Commercial Laundry Equipment market are:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Electrolux Laundry Systems

GE Appliances

Qualitex

Unipress

…

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Commercial Laundry Equipment market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

