Dehumidifier Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Opportunities

The dehumidifier market has registered significant growth in recent years on the back of stringent energy-efficient regulations, especially in residential sector. Moreover, it is also being adopted in commercial and industrial sectors to regulate humidity level as per the requirement.

Dehumidifiers minimize humidity in air by reducing water content present in the air. In residential sector, the device is used for comfort purpose and health reasons. Application of dehumidifiers helps eliminate water content from closed areas such as basements and attics. Thus, it helps in prevention of dampness, musty odor, and molds in small spaces.

Meanwhile, changing climatic conditions, increasing constriction activities and rising deposable are few factors driving growth of dehumidifier market.

Further, it is also being adopted in cold storage industries and food and beverage industries. It helps in maintaining the right temperature. This, in turn, facilitates long term storage of food items and inventory.

The upcoming report on dehumidifier market provides insights about various trend and drivers influencing growth of the market. The market intelligence report provides details about ongoing developments occurring in the market and how that will affect the market over the duration of forecast period (2019-2028). In addition, the report also covers various restraining factors, which may limit growth of the market in coming years.

Dehumidifier Market: Competitive Analysis

The dehumidifier market is consolidated in nature with presence of few manufacturing companies in the market.

To mark their presence and strengthen their foothold in the global dehumidifier market, these companies are consistently developing new products. These players are investing immensely in research and development activities for development of energy efficient and economical product range.

For example, in May 2018, Munters introduced the Climatix technology for air treatment. It is a cloud based technology with an integrated gateway device. It enables GMS-based connection of dehumidifiers with Climatix control. Application of the system facilitates humidty control remotely. Also, it provides provision of analyzing previous data of the equipment.

