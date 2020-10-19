3D Printed Automotive Components Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Top Players, Opportunities

3D Printed Automotive Components Market Introduction

OEMs have begun adopting new technologies to manufacture components and parts of vehicles, and the latest technique is known as additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing. This process of manufacturing utilizes the 3D printer to develop the design constructed file or CAD file into a fully functional object. This manufacturing technique enables the manufacture of diverse products of varying complexity, shape, size, and material. In the process of manufacturing, the computer operated machine or printer forms a three dimensional object.

The printer uses a combination of different materials such as powdered grains fused with different liquid molecules and projected the material layer by layer to form the desired structure. 3D printed components are highly durable, strong, and can resist higher temperatures. These benefits have prompted automobile manufacturers to shift from conventional manufacturing process to 3D printed manufacturing process.

3D Printed Automotive Components Market – Competitive Landscape

Automakers such as BMW have widely accepted the 3D printed automotive component. In 2018, the company announced plans to produce more than 200,000 components using 3D printing. The window guide rail for BMW i8 Roadster was developed by 3D printing and the company took only five days to develop it. In 2018, BMW Group built a new additive manufacturing campus to increase the production of 3D printed automotive components.

3D Hubs

Founded in 2013, 3D Hubs has production facilities in over 140 countries globally. The company, with headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has manufactured more than 2 million parts since 2013. The company’s business vertical include 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

3D Printed Automotive Components Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

The global 3D printed automotive components market is expected to expand owing to a rise in adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing components in the automobile industry. Increased demand for light weight, durable, safe, highly tensile, high temperature-resistant, and less expensive components is anticipated to boost the demand for 3D printed automotive components, as these products can be seamlessly integrated in all types of automobiles.

Rise in sales of premium & luxury vehicles and growing stringency in emission norms to drive the 3D printed automotive component market

Increasing demand and sales of premium and new vehicles, stringent government norms and regulations regarding emission, higher fuel efficiency, and low emission, emerging economies, and technological enhancements are key factors that are projected to boost the global 3D printed automotive components market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

3D Printed Automotive Components Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the 3D printed automotive components market can be segmented into

Nylon

Resin

Wax

Metal

Photopolymer

Others

Based on process type, the 3D printed automotive components market can be classified into

FDM

DMLS/SLM

Others

Based on application, the 3D printed automotive components market can be divided into

Interior Accessories

Under the hood components

Air ducts

Full scale panel

Cast metal bracket & handle

Bezels

Lights

Others

Based on sales channel, the 3D printed automotive components market can be bifurcated into