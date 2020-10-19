Telematics Solutions Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players – Visteon, Intel, Delphi Auto Parts, MiX Telematics, TomTom International

The Telematics Solutions Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the In-flight Catering Service Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends.

The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Telematics Solutions Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Telematics Solutions Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in this market include:

1. CONTINENTAL AG

2. Delphi Auto Parts

3. Intel

4. MiX Telematics

5. Octo Group S.p.A

6. Qualcomm Technologies

7. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

8. TomTom International BV.

9. VERIZON

10. Visteon

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Telematics is used for monitoring a vehicle using a hardware device that gets installed in the car. Telematics solutions are widely used by fleet owners to improve the efficiency of their business by planning routes and eliminating risky driver habits. The growing popularity of usage-based insurance is one of the primary factors driving the growth of telematics solutions market. The telematics solution market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players present in the market, resulting in a high degree of competition.

Growing focus of the fleet owners towards improving the efficiency, government regulations regarding vehicle telematics, and ease of vehicle diagnosis are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the telematics solutions market. However, privacy concerns and high installation costs might limit the growth of the telematics solutions market. APAC is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the government regulations regarding the vehicle telematics and growing safety.

The global telematics solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, service, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as telematics control unit (TCU), Navigation system, communication devices, audio/video interface, can BUS. On the basis of service, the market is segmented as automatic crash notification, emergency calling, navigation and infotainment, on-road assistance, remote diagnostics, vehicle tracking/recovery (fleet management), insurance risk assessment, driver behavior, and others. Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, M&HCV.

The Insight Partners Telematics Solutions Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Telematics Solutions Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Telematics Solutions Market.

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Telematics Solutions Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Telematics Solutions Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Telematics Solutions Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Telematics Solutions Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Telematics Solutions Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Telematics Solutions Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Telematics Solutions Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Telematics Solutions Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Telematics Solutions Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

