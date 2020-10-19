Digital Packaging Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Digital packaging refers to the use of modern digital technologies as a core part of packaging elements used for several products, especially in the consumer goods industry. This can imply the use of printed elements on the packaging that users or consumers can use to gain access to digital content or products. At the same time, digital packaging is being used on large scales internally by manufacturing companies and other corporations in order to identify packages faster and also to maintain delivering efficiency and product safety.

The food and beverages industry, for instance, is increasingly making use of RFID technologies in packaging in order to speed up transportation, processing, and delivery of products, while additionally using rapid scanning technologies to ensure that the products being transported are protected and fresh. RFID is just one of the many technologies being used in the global digital packaging market that has transcended from being a niche quirk for developers and enthusiasts to large scale implementations that can cut down some serious time.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25451

Digital packaging can be defined as the incorporation of digital technology into the packaging of products. Digital technology incorporated into packaging includes near field communication (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, QR codes, Barcodes, etc. The implementation of digital packaging therefore encompasses broad range of packaging systems such as labels, tags, closures, flexible packaging, rigid packaging, etc.

Emergence of internet of things (IOT) has led to packaging manufacturers incorporating smart sensors into their packaging solutions in order to broaden the packaging functionality. Smart sensors used in the digital packaging market have the ability to track information regarding temperature, motion and pressure. Smart sensors, smart labels and barcodes have allowed manufacturers to track products in the supply chain and logistics processes. End use industries such as food, beverages and pharmaceuticals have prominently leveraged the use of connected technology to gauge and record information pertaining to temperature, internal atmosphere, pressure and motion.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25451

Some of the players operating in the digital packaging market include Thin Film Electronics ASA, Avery Dennison, Trago, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., AdhereTech Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., Saralon Gmbh, Amcor Limited

Read our latest press release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com