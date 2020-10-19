Home Décor Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2025

Home décor is a way that a house or apartment is decorated with various furnishings and accessories that make it look more appealing. Home décor has recently gained importance in the global market where the generalists are learning various ways in which they can keep their home looking brilliant and peaceful. The western countries have long ago started the trend of home décor with shaping and designing their home in a fashionable way that will allure the residents and other visitors. It also talks about the taste of the people and the aura in which they believe to stay.

Home décor has been a popular consumer interest market for a decade now. The growth of the home décor market is increasing significantly, including the emerging economies where home accessories and other related products are gaining high acceptance in the home décor market. The impact of this factor in home décor market is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the growth of the real estate industry in the large cities and transformation from traditional to urban living.

Consumers in the developing economies are learning to renovate and redesign their homes with the help of home décor in order to make it more attractive and a better place to live in. therefore the market of home décor is gaining popularity globally. Consumers are connecting the idea of home décor with that of spirituality and aesthetic pleasures and the branded stores are offering their ideas and products in the similar manner.

For the purpose of providing and extensive analysis of the home décor market, the global home décor market has been segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, the home décor market is broadly classified into home textile, floor covering and furniture.

Due to the presence of few home décor manufacturers across the globe, the global market for home décor is highly consolidated in nature. The prominent vendors in the home décor market includes Kimball International, Herman Miller, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Costco Wholesale, Herman Miller, Home24, J.C. Penney, Otto, Sears Holdings, Target and IKEA.

