Coronavirus’s Impact On Fitness Watch Market

A fitness watch device which helps to monitor and detect the fitness actives such as walking, cycling, swimming laps, sleep patterns, heart rate, and other activities. This devices is work via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device which is easily organizes. Fitness watch have various attractive features such larger display, text messages, calendar alerts, waterproof, distance calculations and others. These advantages and features makes the wireless network technology device more popular all around the world. Fitness watch are available in different color and design.

As compare to smart watch fitness watch have excellent battery life. Consumers are comfortable with the gadgets as this devices are user friendly, reasonable and fashionable accessories. The fitness watch market is the most fragment market due presences of large and small market players in the fitness watch. The manufacturer of force to reduces the price due to increase competition in fitness market. Fitness watches support 2G, 3G, and 4G network. All this factors make the global fitness watch market more attractive across the region.

There are various factors present in the market which accelerate the growth of fitness watch such as increasing disposable income in middle class families, increasing populations, growing participation for fitness activities and increasing adoptions of wearable devices across the world.

Additionally, expansion in the overall segment of wearable market is accelerating the global fitness watch market. As a greater emphasis on niche markets, like fitness and fashion products. The fitness tracking devices come up new features such as GPS built-in, easily link up to smartphone for tracking the exercises such as cycling, calculating calorie burn, walking and others all this features increasing the demand of fitness watch across the world.

Based on geography the fitness watch is categories into Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and, Europe. The North America market is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecasted period. The region is contributing maximum revenue in the fitness watch market, owing to the existence of a large number of established players and small- mid and large sized of fitness watch manufacturer across the North America. Asia Pacific and Europe is anticipated to add growth to the fitness watch market.

Key players operating in the global fitness watch market such as Fitbit, Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Apple, Moov Inc, Nokia, Garmin Ltd, Misfit, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Xieco, Sony Mobile Communications Inc, INTEX, LG G Watch, Tommy WeLoop, Adidas, Timex, Huawei and others players are planning to enter into the fitness watch market. Garmin Ltd, Fitbit, Inc, Moov Inc and Apple are big brand in the fitness watch market.

