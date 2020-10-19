Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020 | Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, SGS Group, ASTM International

The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is set to record a sturdy growth rate over the coming few years – 2020 to 2027. It is pertinent to note here that a number of factors such as technological advancements, growing awareness regarding health safety measures, and strict environmental norms are leading the market to a higher valuation and a slew of novel growth opportunities. It is also pertinent to note here that use of TIC across industry verticals is a major propeller of growth in the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market.

The global testing, inspection and certification market was valued at US$ 205,201.0 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Emerging nations possess huge potential for the development of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The volume of goods being exported from emerging countries to developed countries has increased drastically in the recent past and trends suggest that there has been an increasing focus among western companies to control the entire value chain. The goods exported must conform to the relevant western standards.

The global testing, inspection & certification market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as increased outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products and standard regulations. Regulations pertaining to quality, health and environment safety have become stringent in the recent past which is driving the demand for these services.

Some of the major players in the market are:

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

SGS Group

ASTM International

ALS Ltd.

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

AsureQuality Ltd.

Underwriters Laboratories Inc

Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

TÜV Rheinland Group.

