Game Engine Management Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Game engine is a software used to create video games and further develop them. Game engine software is used by developers to create games for mobile devices, personal computers, and consoles. Game developers use 2D or 3D based game engine software to plan and code the game quickly and easily. The vital function of the game engine include collision detection, physics engine, scripting, sound, animation, artificial intelligence, and memory management. Of late, most game engines are built on higher level languages such as Java and C.NET, Python, or Lua Script. Most 3D games are now GPU-limited, which nullifies the possible slowdown because of translation overheads, while the developers get benefit in terms of improved productivity and reduced time of coding.

There are various factors driving the growth of the game engine market. One of the driving factor is the hassle free operation or the ease of operation provided by the software to the developer. In addition, the rising demand for different gaming applications by end users is also driving the growth of the game engine market, as demand will encourage the vendors to develop more advanced software.

Furthermore, increase in mobile and PC gaming preference by customers drives the growth of the game engine market providing vendors ready customer base to cater. Improved infrastructure, integration of game development and publishing businesses, and improved computing power at lower costs are some of the factors driving the growth of the game engine market. The end user can experience high speed with advanced graphics due to these driving factors.

The game engine market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geographic regions. On the basis of type, the game engine market is segmented into 2D game engines, 3D game engines, and 2.5D game engines. By application, the market is segmented into mobile games, PC games, TV games and other games. In terms of region, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the game engine market due to high technological advancements and a large existing customer base present in the countries of this region.

Key players in the global game engine market include Unity Technologies, Chukong Tech, Epic Games, Crytek, Valve Corporation, The Game Creators, YoYo Games, Marmalade Tech, Sony, Leadwerks Software, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs, Garage Games, Silicon Studio Corp, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation and others. In order to have competitive advantage in the market, these players are vigorously involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product launches are some of the vital strategies followed by them.

