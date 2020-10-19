Software Defined Storage Market 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2027

Data storage and management have evolved at a rampant pace over the past decade. The information technology sector has come to life due to significant progress in technology and evolving data storage and management requirements. Participants in the software defined storage market are increasingly focusing on improving their hardware to efficiently-manage data stored on the cloud as well as onsite. In recent times, software defined storage, wherein storage management is handled by a software has started to gain considerable amount of traction.

Some of the other factors expected to positively influence the adoption of software defined storage include flexibility in terms of choosing the hardware, cost-efficiency, and integration of multiple data sources to develop a unified storage volume, and the ability to adjust as per the data and performance requirements. Experts in the information technology sphere are of the opinion that software defined storage is expected to play a key role in the digital transformation of data centers. Thus, the global software defined storage market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 53.6 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027).

The digitalization wave continues to take businesses by storm across the world. Furthermore, as companies continue to evolve in-sync with these trends, novel technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are gradually revolutionizing the IT sector. Over the past few years, organizations are increasingly adopting software defined storage and cloud-based storage solutions due to optimum flexibility and scalability they provide.

In addition, a significant number of companies are adopting digitalization through technological and operational changes. While business organizations in the IT sphere continue to lean toward digitalization, data centers are likely to show similar interest due to which, the software defined storage market is projected to expand during the forecast period.

Due to the evolving nature of data management and storage requirements, at present, cloud-based platforms and storage technologies, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), software-defined network (SDN), and software defined storage are gaining a notable amount of momentum due to their desirable agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. In addition, companies are increasingly opting for software defined storage to install advanced cloud-based solutions that will improve the protection of new solutions and operations.

