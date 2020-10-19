Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Content Delivery Network (CDN) helps in delivering content at high speeds and hence are most helpful to websites witnessing heavy traffic and those that can be accessed globally. Primary functionality of CDN includes redirecting requests and delivering online content, outsourcing content and distribution of services, negotiating content, and managing services. Organizations leverage CDNs to provide speedy static or dynamic content, mobile content, e-commerce transactions, videos, games, etc.

Content delivery network essentially carries out two important functions. First, it caches the content at the edge of the network to lessen the traffic in the network. Second, it facilitates multiprotocol and multiservice streaming thereby enabling operators to adapt content from any IP device closest to the consumer. The global market for CDN has expanded by leaps and bounds and moving forward too it is predicted to clock stellar growth.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=708

The number of internet users worldwide stands at a staggering 3.5 billion at present. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online content consumption. Video consumption over mobile devices, for example, has spiked beyond measure. All these have filliped the global CDN market. Businesses, particularly stand to gain from it, as it helps them to reach out to a wide base of prospective and existing consumers via social media with engaging content, in a cost-effective manner. This coupled with cable network operators unveiling CDN initiatives by partnering with content owners, has stoked growth in the market phenomenally.

Geography-wise, the global market for content delivery network (CDN) can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America leads the market with maximum share. The burgeoning digitization trend among organizations and the rising demand for video content are factors boosting the uptake of CDN solutions in North America. Europe trails North America in the global CDN market. Asia Pacific, however, is forecasted to outpace all other regions in terms of growth due to the enhancements in technology in emerging economies of the region.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=708

Companies Mentioned in Report

Prominent vendors in the CDN market that offer solutions to enhance content delivery service listed in the report are AT&T Inc, Akamai Technologies, Highwinds Network Group Inc, Ericsson, Limelight Networks, and Level 3 Communications. The report studies their revenues, strategies, and future prospects by leveraging both historical and current data.

Read our latest press release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com