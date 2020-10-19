Messaging Security Market 2020-2030 | AO Kaspersky Lab, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Broadcom Cisco Systems, Inc., Clearswift, Forcepoint

Messaging Security Vendors Focus on Cloud Security Solutions to Weaponize Against Attackers

Increasing number of corporates and enterprises are operating through multi-cloud environments. Hence, it is inevitable for companies in the messaging security market to innovate in cloud security services. As such, the revenue if SaaS/cloud system deployment is projected for exponential growth in the messaging security market, where the market is predicted to advance at a lightning CAGR of ~13% during the forecast period. Hence, companies such as FireEye Inc.— an intelligence-led security company, announce the launch of their new cloud security innovations with expanded capabilities in their existing FireEye Messaging Security platform to protect collaboration tools from malicious attacks.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Messaging Security Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32960

There is a growing need for flexibility in cloud security solutions to provide heightened visibility across multiple messaging platforms. This trend is fueled with pervasive adoption of multi-channel collaboration tools to enhance productivity of employees. Popular collaboration tools such as Microsoft Team and Slack are gaining widespread adoption in organizations to help increase productivity levels of teams. Hence, vendors are increasing focus in cloud security solutions, since attackers are looking to weaponize against popular cloud-based tools.

Instant messaging through mobile devices is gaining prominence as dislike for email increases in the messaging security market. Hence, users should be aware about how to protect their data in the messaging era, which is not an option for IT security departments in enterprises. However, there is a need to update policies that encompass new messaging and collaborative technologies, involving exclusive examples of acceptable and prohibited uses in the messaging security market. A clarity on these explicit examples will help to clear the confusion associated with the deployment of policies in practical use cases.

Ask for a brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32960

Analysts of Transparency Market Research (TMR) opine that training programs will help to keep professionals and employees in the market for messaging security to be abreast with updated policies associated with the management of high-value organizational data. Vendors in the messaging security market should encourage enterprises to conduct training programs delivering knowledge about social engineering attacks.

Read our latest press release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com