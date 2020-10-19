Ethernet Hard Drive Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth

An Ethernet hard drive is a type of external hard drive that has direct Ethernet interface to simplify the access of data centers, cloud operations and storage networks. An Ethernet-connected hard drive acts as a server which optimizes the use of the power and significantly reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO). Ethernet connection has characteristics such as high speed and reliability thus making it suitable for any type of use case.

The demand for high performance and high availability applications and the emergence of advanced technologies are further expected to favor the growth of Ethernet hard drives market over the forecast period.

Global Ethernet hard drives Market has been segmented on the basis of its storage capacity, enterprise size and region. On the basis of storage type the Ethernet hard drives market has been segmented as less than 500 GB, 500 – 1 TB and more than 1 TB. Hard drives with storage capacity more than 1 TB are expected to grow significantly, due to rising amount of data generated by the enterprises. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as large, small and medium enterprises. Large enterprises are projected to have a major share in the global Ethernet hard drives market, as they have to deal with large amount of data, whereas rising awareness of these drives among mid and small sized enterprises are further supporting the growth of SME’s in the market.

In terms of region, the global Ethernet hard drives market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, North America is estimated to dominate the global Ethernet hard drives market in terms of its share of revenue contribution followed by Europe. Growth in next generation portable devices market is the reason behind increase in shipment and sales of Ethernet hard drives market. This is anticipated to be a major factor propelling the Ethernet hard drives market in the region.

The global Ethernet hard drives vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on the development and introduction these drives at affordable prices so as to maintain their position in this price competitive market. Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, ManualsLib, etc. are some of the major players in the global Ethernet hard drives market.

