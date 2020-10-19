Zero-Trust Security Global Market 2020 Exclusive Revelation, Future Trends, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast till 2027 Post author

Zero-trust security is a new type of cyber-security which works on the principle of zero-assumed trust. The security solutions needs each and every insider and outsider to provide authentic verification before entering the secure network. Growing frequency of target-based Cyber-attacks and increasing regulations for data protection and information security are some of the key aspects that will drive the zero-trust security market. Increasing need for cloud-based zero trust security solutions among SMES will provide opportunities for zero-trust security market during the forecast period.

A rising number of high-profile cyber-attack cases confronted by the organizations is driving the overall growth of the Zero-Trust Security market. The important growth drivers for the market include the rising need for compliance for networks, user devices, and data from unauthorized access and to get a centralized view on threats. High demand for better visibility due to the rising IoT traffic among enterprises might provide the opportunities for the Zero-Trust Security Market. Budgetary constraints among small and emerging start-ups in developing economies might hamper the growth of zero-trust security market during the forecast period. Design and implementation challenges to deploy zero trust security solutions might hamper the zero-trust security market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008893/

The reports cover key developments in the Zero-Trust Security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Zero-Trust Security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Zero-Trust Security market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Akamai Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Cisco Systems

Forcepoint

Google

Okta, Inc

Palo Alto Networks,Inc

Pulse Secure, LLC

Sophos Group PLC

Symantec

The “Global Zero-Trust Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Zero-Trust Security market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Zero-Trust Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Zero-Trust Security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The zero-trust security market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment type, authentication type, organization size, and vertical. On the basis solution type, market is segmented as data security, endpoint security, API security, security analytics, security policy management, and others. On the basis of deployment type, market is segmented as on-premise, and cloud. On the basis of authentication type, market is segmented as single-factor authentication, and multi-factor authentication. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented as SMEs, and large enterprise. On the basis of vertical, market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, government and defense, retail and Ecommerce, healthcare, energy and power, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Zero-Trust Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Zero-Trust Security Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Zero-Trust Security market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Zero-Trust Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008893/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Zero-Trust Security Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Zero-Trust Security Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Zero-Trust Security Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Zero-Trust Security Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]