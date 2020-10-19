eSIM Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, ORANGE, NTT Docomo, Telefónica Giesecke+Devrient

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

The reports cover key developments in the eSIM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from eSIM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for eSIM market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Gemalto NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Cisco Systems

Apple

Sierra Wireless

Samsung

ORANGE

NTT Docomo

Telefónica Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

The “Global eSIM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the eSIM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global eSIM market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global eSIM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting eSIM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global eSIM Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global eSIM market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall eSIM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the eSIM Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the eSIM Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of eSIM Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global eSIM Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

