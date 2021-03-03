Trending News: Heavy-Duty Connector Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023

ReportsnReports offers a Global report on “Heavy-Duty Connector Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 154 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Heavy-Duty Connector Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023 to reach USD 3.51 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.81 Billion in 2018. This report spread across 154 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 62 tables and 51 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Heavy-Duty Connector Market:

Weidmuller Interface (Germany)

Phoenix Contact (Germany)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Amphenol Sine Systems (US)

Molex (US)

Harting Technology (Germany)

XiamenWain Electrical (China)

Wieland Electric (Germany)

ITT (US)

The manufacturing application is expected to hold a significant share of the heavy-duty connector market during the forecast period. With the growing adoption of automation solutions in heavy industries such as automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, and metals, the efficient connectivity to facilitate secure power, signal, and data connections in the harshest environments is essential.

“The heavy-duty connector market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period”

The market for heavy-duty connectors in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Rapid industrialization, high adoption of automation solutions, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the heavy-duty connector market in APAC. Moreover, the most important factor driving market growth has been the revision of the international standards, along with the focus of the government on workplace safety, which has resulted in the increasing awareness and rising adoption of advanced heavy-duty connector solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =50 %, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 60%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 15%

By Region: North America= 35%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 10%

