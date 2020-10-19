Probiotic Yogurt Market Intelligence, Future Prospects with Leading Key Insights 2020 – 2030

Global Probiotic Yogurt Market: Overview

From 2020 to 2030, the global probiotic yogurt market would record sturdy growth owing to moderate CAGR and various growth factors. It will push the market worth up by a substantial value, creating a string of untapped opportunities of growth. As awareness regarding health and better availability of wholesome foods grow, market would chart a notable growth curve. Since, probiotics are a rich in vitamins and minerals, the yogurt is witnessing a massive increase in demand. It is quite beneficial to gut health as it contributes heavily to body’s microflora.

Global Probiotic Yogurt Market: Competitive Landscape

The global probiotic yogurt market is an evolving landscape with market players dabbling with extensive research and development, various marketing initiatives, and key alliances. Some of the notable measures taken by prominent market players are leading the market on a unique growth curve. One such development is explained below:

2017: Study of impact of heat treated probitoics on cells, by Nestle, was a one of its kind evaluation done in the field. It was note that these provide a better balance to immunity over the other live counterparts. This is a significant step in the right direction.

Some of the most notable names in the fragmented vendor landscape of global probiotic yogurt market are:

Nestle SA

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Moringa Milk Industry

Lifeway Foods Incorporation

Lancashire Farm

General Mills Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Valio

Olympic Dairy

Danone

Danisco (Dupont)

Global Probiotic Yogurt Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Significant trends and drivers are propelling growth in the global probiotic yogurt market. These are interacting with each other to keep the market buoyant, states Transparency Market Research, who has also detailed the interplay and individual contributions in its upcoming market report. A synopsis is provided below:

Research and development in the global probiotic yogurt market is leading to better products hitting the market, tapping into new consumer bases and new regions. Additionally, it is quite pertinent to note here that increase in disposable incomes, world over, is also contributing to this growth as people are willing to pay a premium price for wholesome foods.

Increase in awareness regarding health and well-being is a major factor, propelling growth in the market over the forecast period. As poor dietary habits lead to a number of health issues. And as the millennial populace deal with repercussions, demand for functional foods witnesses an upward growth curve. Increase in number of people aged 65 and above will also drive demand for probiotic yogurt as it is highly beneficial for gut health.

Global Probiotic Yogurt Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to top regional charts for global probiotic yogurt market. Consumption level of probiotic food is growing and this is set to drive the regional market on an upward facing growth trajectory. United States of America and Canada are leading growth in this region owing to massive awareness and high disposable income. New growth avenues will present themselves to market players in the Asia Pacific and the Latin America region, where awareness levels are growing as far as benefits are concerned. Players are in fact actively eyeing the revenue share of the regional market, coming up with effective marketing strategies, and entering strategic alliances with regional players for a better foothold.

