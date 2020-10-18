In this report, the Global and China Coir Fibres market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Coir Fibres market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-coir-fibres-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Coir fibre is a natural fibre extracted from the outer husk of coconut and used in products such as floor mats, doormats, brushes and mattresses. Coir is the fibrous material found between the hard, internal shell and the outer coat of a coconut. Other uses of brown coir (made from ripe coconut) are in upholstery padding, sacking and horticulture. White coir, harvested from unripe coconuts, is used for making finer brushes, string, rope and fishing nets.It has the advantage of not sinking, so can be used in long lengths on deep water without the added weight dragging down boats and buoys.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Coir Fibres Market
This report focuses on global and China Coir Fibres QYR Global and China market.
The global Coir Fibres market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Coir Fibres Scope and Market Size
Coir Fibres market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coir Fibres market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Coir Fibres market is segmented into
Brown Fibre
White Fibre
Segment by Application, the Coir Fibres market is segmented into
Carpets and Floor Mats
Cordage
Packaging
Flooring
Decorations
Filter Material
Agricultural and Horticultural
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Coir Fibres market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Coir Fibres market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Coir Fibres Market Share Analysis
Coir Fibres market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Coir Fibres business, the date to enter into the Coir Fibres market, Coir Fibres product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Dutch Plantin
Samarasinghe Brothers
SMS Exporters
Sai Cocopeat
Kumaran Coirs
Allwin Coir
Benlion Coir Industry
CoirGreen
Dynamic International
Xiamen Green Field
Heng Huat Resources Group
Coco Product Company
Hayleys Fiber
Ceilan Coir Products
HortGrow
SMV Exports
RIOCOCO
Sakthi Coir
Cocovina
Suka Maju Company
Geewin Exim
Nedia Enterprises
Fibredust
