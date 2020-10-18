Global and China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Neonicotinoids Pesticides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Neonicotinoids Pesticides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neonicotinoids are a group of insecticides used widely on farms and in urban landscapes. There are several different kinds of neonicotinoid insecticides. The first neonicotinoid to reach the market was imidacloprid, a common ingredient in Bayer Advanced Garden insecticides. This product can be sprayed on the plant, but is often more effective when applied to the soil.

Segment by Type, the Neonicotinoids Pesticides market is segmented into

Imidacloprid

Thiacloprid

Thiamethoxam

Other

Segment by Application, the Neonicotinoids Pesticides market is segmented into

Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Neonicotinoids Pesticides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Neonicotinoids Pesticides market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share Analysis

Neonicotinoids Pesticides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Neonicotinoids Pesticides business, the date to enter into the Neonicotinoids Pesticides market, Neonicotinoids Pesticides product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

Nippon Soda

Mitsui Chemicals

Rudong zhongyi chemical

Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

Hailir pesticides and chemicals group

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Nanjing Red Sun

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

