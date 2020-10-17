Global Nanozirconia Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Nanozirconia market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nanozirconia market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.

Nano-zirconia industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world nano-zirconia industry. The main market players are Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Orient Zirconic, Kingan and Solvay. The production of nano-zirconia will increase to 29709 MT in 2016 from 24206 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%. Global nano-zirconia capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.39% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of nano-zirconia increases with the 1.36% average growth rate. Europe and Japan are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 61.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Nano-zirconia has two industrial manufacturing methods, which include hydrothermal method and precipitation method. And each type has characteristic relatively. With good performance of nano-zirconia, the downstream application industries will need more nano-zirconia products. So, nano-zirconia has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in this industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance nano-zirconia through improving technology.

The global Nanozirconia market size is projected to reach US$ 819.8 million by 2026, from US$ 810 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Nanozirconia volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanozirconia market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Nanozirconia Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Nanozirconia Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Nanozirconia Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method

By Application:

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Nanozirconia market are:

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Nanozirconia market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

