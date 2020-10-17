Global Specialty Tapes Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Specialty Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Specialty Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Specialty tapes include a wide variety of tapes for specific use in industries. Hence, these tapes have enhanced capabilities compared to adhesive tapes. With increasing use in various applications, manufacturers are introducing innovative products. These new specialty tapes are made in order to provide high resistance, clean positioning, and better adhesion.

The demand for high-resistance tapes has also increased with the rise in number of applications. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development of high-resistance tapes. Various types of specialty tapes are being developed such as anti-slip tape, fire resistant tap, glow tape, flashing tapes with good resistance to moisture, temperature, and UV, etc.

With advancement in technology, specialty tapes are also being developed with sensors integrated into it. These sensors can help in detecting force, pressure and strain.

The global Specialty Tapes market size is projected to reach US$ 47030 million by 2026, from US$ 38350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Specialty Tapes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Tapes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Specialty Tapes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Specialty Tapes Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Specialty Tapes Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Woven Tapes

Non-woven Tapes

By Application:

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Health Care

Mechanical Engineering

Shipbuilding Industry

Automotive

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Specialty Tapes market are:

3M

DowDuPont

BASF

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Sika Ag

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Amcor

Bostik Sa

Harris Industries

Newtex

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Specialty Tapes market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

