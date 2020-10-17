Global and China Oxidized PE Wax Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Oxidized PE Wax market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Oxidized PE Wax market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oxidized polyethylene wax is an excellent new type of polar wax, because the molecular chain of oxidized polyethylene wax contains a certain amount of carbonyl and hydroxyl groups, so the compatibility with fillers, pigments and polar resins is significantly improved. In the polar system, wettability and dispersion are better than that of polyethylene wax, and they also have coupling property, which is similar to American Honeywell a-c wax.

Segment by Type, the Oxidized PE Wax market is segmented into

Polymerization

Modification

Thermal Cracking

Segment by Application, the Oxidized PE Wax market is segmented into

Printing Ink

Adhesive

Masterbatch

Plastic

Rubber

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Oxidized PE Wax market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Oxidized PE Wax market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

