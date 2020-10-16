Wealth Management Market is Increasing Rapidly Growing to Rapid Growth in Automotive Industry –Foresight Research

Market synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its currently published report on the world wealth management platform market 2020 discusses different factors that can impact the market. The wealth management platform market is likely to rise at about 15% CAGR across the assessment period from 2018 to 2023. MRFR study shows that world wealth management platform market value can touch USD 4 Bn by 2023.

Wealth Management is investment and financial advisory service offer solutions that can aid individuals and small business owners to achieve high wealth benefits. Wealth management platform offers solutions, such as portfolio, accounting and trading management, financial advice management, performance management, risk and compliance management, fund management, client management, and reporting.

Key factors that can drivers the expansion of the wealth management software market are emerging digitalization, increase in net worth for individuals, rise in the adoption of process automation among enterprises. The need for enterprises to comply with major industrial regulations is driving the need for wealth management platform that is influencing the expansion of the market. The rise in the need for clients’ data security and protection can positively impact the expansion of the market. Wealth management platform aid clients both individual and enterprises to maintain better customer relations, thus cause the market to rise. On the downside, the rise in need to depend on traditional methods can restrain the expansion of the wealth management platform in the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of wealth management market is based on business function, end-user, deployment model, and advisory model. Based on advisory model, the wealth management market segments are human advisory, hybrid advisory, and robo-advisory.

The business functions based segments of the market are portfolio, accounting, financial advice management, performance management, client and fund management, trading management, reporting, risk and compliance management and among others benchmarking and billing are segments of the market.

The deployment model based wealth management segments are on-cloud, and on-premise.

The end-user, wealth management segments are brokerage firms, trading & exchange firms, investment firms, asset management firms, banks, and others.

Regional analysis

Regional analysis by MRFR shows that the wealth management platform in North America can rise at high pace across the study period. The geographical study of wealth management software market is done across North America, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and the rest of the globe. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China are economies that are likely to generate high revenue for the regional market. Globalization, increase in urban populace, industrial revolution, and technological support are major causes that are likely to improve the economic strength of these region, thereby improving the market growth in the assessment period. The rise in net worth of Europe is expected to prompt the wealth management platform market in the region. North America a powerful economy and the rise in the economic well-being of indivdual in the region can support the expansion of the world wealth management population and wealth management market rise. The introduction of technologies, such as robo-advisory models and the existence of a large number of notable players can boost the rise of the world wealth management platform market growth.

Key players

MRFR profiled some notable wealth management platform suppliers. They are Broadridge Dorsum Investment Software (Hungary), Financial Solutions (US), SEI Investment Company (US), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US), SS&C Technologies (US), Profile Software (UK), Objectway (Italy), Comarch (Poland), Invest Edge (US), Fiserv Inc. (US), Temenos (Switzerland), and Finantix (Italy) among others.

