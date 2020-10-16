Automotive Electronic Devices Market 2020 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Solution, Service and Application

High-tech electronic systems are a permanent fixture in cars nowadays and carry out a range of functions from regulating fuel to detecting problems. Anything between 30 to 80 separate electronic controllers – most of which are for safety – are fitted in cars these days. Such electronic components, which include adaptive cruise control and lane assist systems, constitute about 30% of the vehicles cost and in the years ahead that figure is slated to increase further. Other functions served by automotive electronic devices are advanced driving assistance, infotainment, and enhancing comfort.

A report by Transparency Market Research, segments the global automotive electronic devices market based on products and technologies and studies each segment carefully to present a granular overview of the market. Depending upon the product type, for example, it divides the market into entertainment systems, control devices, GPS systems, and video devices. Among them, entertainment systems such as DVD player, satellite radio, audio devices, and dashboard players are most popular. The report predicts the global automotive electronic devices market to attain a value of US$18.5 bn by 2018.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=856

The most obvious growth drivers in the global automotive electronic devices market are the burgeoning automobile sector and technological advancements that have resulted in a host of automated electronic devices for a seamless driving experience. Other factors stimulating the market are the increasing urbanization and the rising disposable income worldwide that has pushed up the demand for premium cars rigged with fancy electronic gadgets.

Stringent regulations by concerned authorities and regulatory boards to install automotive electronic devices to enhance safety is also encouraging quick uptake of the product. Some of the important and common devices for safety are padded knee bolster, passenger sensing system, airbags, electrochromatic auto dimming mirrors, and backup sensing system. Further, automated car control systems accord the driver control over multiple devices while driving without diverting his focus thus ensuring safety.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=856

Global Automotive Electronic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for automotive electronic devices can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Currently, North America accounts for maximum market share but is slated to slow down its growth pace in the upcoming years. Europe too is expected to exhibit a slower growth pace in the near future due to the euro debt crisis dealing somewhat of a blow to the growing sales of automobiles.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive electronic devices market are Antex, Philips, Sanyo, Delphi Automotive Systems, Yamaha, Denon, and Sony.

Read our latest press release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com