Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market 2020-2030 Global Overview, Size, Share, COVID–19 Outbreak

A tire pressure monitoring system is an electronic system that maintains the air pressure inside the tires on various types of vehicles. The purpose of the tire pressure monitoring system in automobiles is to inform that at least one or more tires are significantly under-inflated, which is likely to create unsafe driving conditions.

Governing bodies and authorities working for the development of vehicles and improvement of driving conditions for drivers and passengers are enacting stringent norms on vehicle manufacturers to improve safety features in their vehicles. The tire pressure monitoring system is a safety feature provided in vehicles to maintain the proper tire pressure, as correct tire pressure can decide how much load the tires can carry safely. Concerns about correct tire pressure and its impact on vehicle safety, carbon emissions, and fuel-efficiency are not specific for any region, hence all regions are making constant improvements toward the adoption of the tire pressure monitoring system.

The intelligent tire pressure monitoring system segment is gaining share in the market due to its advantages, such as it can control engine power and braking at every wheel when control computer senses a sideslip, which is expected to help maintain stability of the vehicle.

Asia Pacific held a notable share for global tire pressure monitoring system market for automotive in 2017. The need for transportation has been rising from the last few decades, which has been driving the automotive industry at a consistent pace in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increased population, which has led to a rise in number of vehicle users, rise in standard of living, and availability of jobs that offer higher wages, which helps boost purchasing power, are major factors that drive the tire pressure monitoring system market for automotive in Asia Pacific.

Various decisions by countries in Europe have negatively affected business in the region. Rise in revised taxes during Brexit is likely to hamper production and sales of automobiles in Europe, which in turn is predicted to restrain the tire pressure monitoring system market for automotive in the region.

The tire pressure monitoring system market for automotive is dominated by the presence of major market players, as design, manufacturing, and fabrication of tire pressure monitoring system needs considerable precision, advanced R&D facilities, and more advanced technology. Furthermore, it requires technical expertise and high investment. Major players operating in the global tire pressure monitoring system market for automotive include Valeo, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, WABCO, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, NIRA Dynamics AB, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Dunlop Tech GmbH, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Bartec USA LLC, and ATEQ.

