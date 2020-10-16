Dual Spout Closure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, 2024

Dual-spout closures are two-piece closures particularly used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industry. One of the types of dual-spout closure gives consumer ease to use two formulations simultaneously from two containers packed as one. The user can mix two formulations together, before administration the solution out of a bottle. Manufacturers are introducing advanced designs for dual spout closures to entice the consumer convenience. Recently, Triumph Pharmaceutical launched a dual spout closures for its oral care product category; SmartMouth which allows the users to use two solutions simultaneously from two bottles packed as one. The product comes in two PET bottles with one closure. The product is fully shrink-wrapped, and the consumer can mix two solutions together, even before dispensing the liquid out of the bottle. The Dual-spout closure market is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate and is safe and secure as there are various and regulations over the packaging of pharmaceutical formulations.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure

Dual-spout Closure Market: Dynamics

The factor driving the market of dual-spout closure is growing pharmaceutical cap and closure market. Other factors driving the market of dual-spout closure are convenient packaging, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, etc. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for private label packaging market during the forecast period. Manufacturing of dual-spout closure will require relatively high raw material than the single piece cap, which will lead to increasing cost for final packaging.

Considering these factors, the final product price will increase, which will be a restraint for the dual-spout closure market. The key trend in dual-spout closure market is the replacement of two pieced caps over one piece and regulations over the packaging of pharmaceutical products. Therefore, the dual-spout closure market will remain safe and secure and will be in the steady growth phase. The company manufacturing dual-spout closure have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Middle East Africa and Latin America as in these regions the pharmaceutical cap and closure industry is in its growth phase which will lead to the growth of dual-spout closure demand.

Dual-spout Closure Market: Segmentation

Dual-spout closure market is segmented by raw material, by application, and by region. The global dual-spout closure market is segmented by raw material into plastic resins, rubber, aluminium, and others. Among these plastic resins has significantly high-value share followed by aluminium.

Based on raw material the global dual-spout closure market is segmented into:

Plastic resins

Rubber

Aluminium

Others

Based on application the global dual-spout closure market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Dual-spout Closure Market: Regional overview

By region, dual-spout closure market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The global market for dual-spout closure witnessed a significant growth in last few years, where, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are the key contributors. Consumer convenience is a key factor driving the growth of dual-spout closure market across the globe. The value share of dual-spout closure in developed economies, such as North America, and Europe is relatively high compared to developing regions such as MEA and Latin America and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Africa market is expected to witness considerable growth rate in the global dual-spout closure market.

Dual-spout Closure Market: Key Players

The key player of dual-spout closure market are Caps & Closures, Amcor, O.Berk, Global Closure Systems, Closure Systems International, Triumph Pharmaceuticals Inc. Other players of dual-spout closure market are Guala Closures, Alpha Packaging, Mocap, Technocap, Phoenix closures, Reynold, WestRock, Nalgene, Bloopak Co.,LTD, Shanghai Xuerui Imp. & Exp. Co.Ltd (Cosmetic Packaging Dept), Jinjiang Jiaxing Home Co., Ltd., etc.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Enterprise Content Management Market