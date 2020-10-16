Expanded Content Labels Market – Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends, 2024

Expanded content labels are content focused based labels, which are designed to increase packaging space to transfer in detail information. They are constructed as booklet label or a multi-ply label, which combines a folded or bound outset and a pressure sensitive label. Expanded content labels market witness a increasing demand owing to the increasing need for labels designing on any product including juice pack, and bottle with a package with a label that pops out or folds. Expanded content labels are designed by packaging industry to resolve a range of communication restraint on packaging.

Moreover, expanded content labels market also have high demands for label designs for running promotions and telling stories, adding recipes, and multi-lingual audiences. Expanded content labels are cost-reducing solution, space-saving to carry more information and have branding flexibility. It provides benefits like mail-in rebates, increased space for instant redeem coupons, regulatory information, and cross-promotional literature.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure

Expanded content labels are flexible to virtually any container, provide reseal features for repeated reference, and are customized to meet the detailed requirements of a product. Among types of expanded content labels, folded leaflets are made from a single sheet of paper are cross-promotions and coupons and are suited for rebates. Moreover, multi-ply labels comprise of two or more layers, which are printed on both sides and are basically designed for solutions that need repeated use and a slim profile. Expanded content label market is expected to witness a demand growth during the forecast period.

Expanded Content Labels Market: Market Dynamics

The growth in the expanded content labels market is primarily attributed to the rising awareness for the content of the product. Increasing demand from various end-user industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetic, chemical and many others are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for expanded content labels market. Moreover, the other factors such as the promotion of the product by the company and increasing demand of various unique attractive packaging style are fueling the growth of expanded content labels market. Expanded content labels market is driven by a high growth owing to the adaptability feature of the labels to fit into any container shape.

On the other hand, the major factor which is restraining the growth of expanded content labels market are this packaging is time-consuming and rising environmental concern among consumers.

Expanded Content Labels Market: Market Segmentation

The global Expanded Content Labels market is segmented into three parts based on the packaging type, product type, end-user, and geography.

Based on the packaging type of technology expanded content labels market is segmented into:

Folded Leaflet Expanded Content Labels

Multi-Ply Expanded Content Labels

Booklet Labels

Others

Based on the product type the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market is segmented into:

Roll-Fed ECL

Pressure Sensitive ECL

Cut Stack ECL

Others

Based on the end-use the global expanded content labels market is segmented into:

Chemical Industries

Pharmaceuticals & healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Consumer durables

Clothing & accessories

Others

Expanded Content Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the expanded content labels market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The global expanded content labels market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America is experiencing the rapid increase in the production capacity of the particular product. Also, the demand for the expanded content labels market is very high in US and Canada due to rising focus towards food safety concerns, higher adoption rates of packaging technologies and the rising awareness towards product content details largely contribute to market growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness steady growth in expanded content labels market during the forecast period primarily attributed to a growing level of awareness for food safety and with interventions from global anti-counterfeit trade associations to mitigate counterfeit activities, especially in China and India. The Europe expanded content labels market is projected to register healthy growth for the early adoption by the marketers.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Expanded Content Labels Market: Key players

Some of the key player’s global expanded content labels market are CCL Industries, Fix-a-Form Expanded Content Labels, Luminer Converting Group, JH Bertrand, Western Shield Label Company and many others. Capacity of expanded content labels market to meet the increasing demand of the product by developing new production plants or by the acquisition of small players in the market.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Mine Planning Solutions Market