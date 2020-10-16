Litho Laminated Cartons Market – Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends, 2024

Litho-laminated cartons are the corrugated board printed with lithographic printing which is also known as “litho” or “offset”. Litho-laminated cartons are the mixture of two different printing, process, and joining to single corrugated board wall. Litho printing provides comparatively high-quality print which is influencing the litho-laminated cartons market.

Litho-laminated Cartons Market: Dynamics

The principle factors driving the market of litho-laminated cartons are increasing demand for convenient packaging, rising domestic income, increasing corrugated container market and rapid rate of urbanization. Other factors driving the market of litho-laminated cartons are increasing innovation in the packaging industry, growing graphics industry, etc. The growth in the industries such as packaging, food, and beverages, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. also driving the growth of the global litho-laminated cartons market. The availability of a wide range of innovative packaging solutions is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for litho-laminated cartons market during the forecast period.

Manufacturing of litho-laminated cartons will require relatively high-quality graphics, which increases the cost of packaging and finally leads to rising cost of the final product. The key factor trending in litho-laminated cartons market are the replacement of old, unattractive packaging with high-quality graphics packaging. Therefore, the litho-laminated cartons market will remain safe and secure and will be in the steady growth phase. The company manufacturing litho-laminated cartons have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa as in these regions the packaging industry is experiencing significant growth rate which will lead to the growth of litho-laminated cartons market.

Litho-laminated Cartons Market: Segmentation

Litho-laminated cartons market is segmented by the carton size, by nature of the offering, and by region. By carton size, the litho-laminated cartons market is sub-segmented into two categories small volume and large volume. The global litho-laminated cartons market is segmented by nature of offering into printing, lacquering, and embossing. The lacquering segment has the significantly high-value share with strong growth rate. As litho-lamination is used for the packaging of almost all the products, it is growing at substantially high growth rate.

Based on carton size, the global litho-laminated cartons market is segmented into:

Small Volume

Large Volume

Based on nature of offering, the global litho-laminated cartons market is segmented into:

Printing

Lacquering

Embossing

Litho-laminated Cartons Market: Regional overview

Litho-laminated cartons market segmented by region includes, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The global market for litho-laminated cartons witnessed fast growth in last few years across the globe with the lion share of the region such as Europe and Asia Pacific. Due to consumer convenience, the litho-laminated cartons market is also growing at a significant rate across the globe. Therefore, the value share of litho-laminated cartons market in developed economies, such as North America, and Europe is relatively high compared to the other regions and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Africa market is expected to witness maximum growth rate in the global litho-laminated cartons market. The developing economy such as Asia Pacific except Japan, Middle East Africa, and Latin America have considerable opportunity for litho-laminated cartons market as the packaging industry in these regions are growing at a significant rate.

Litho-laminated Cartons Market: Key Players

The key player of the litho-laminated cartons market is Box Company, Parksons Packaging Ltd., Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd., TimBar Packaging and Display, Manav Packaging, Box Litho, Propak, The Yebo Group, etc.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

