In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2030

The global in-display fingerprint sensors market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Bn (in terms of revenue) and 2,006.6 Million Units (in terms of volume) by 2030. The in-display fingerprint sensors market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~22% from 2020 to 2030 in terms of revenue. Growth of the in-display fingerprint sensors market is due to increase in demand for smartphones and smart wearable, and also rise in the market penetration of bezel-less full-screen smartphones. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the leading in-display fingerprint sensors market, followed by Europe and North America.

In-display Fingerprint Sensors: Market Segmentation

The global in-display fingerprint sensors market has been segmented in terms of type, device, and region. Based on type, the market has been classified into optical, ultrasonic, and capacitive. Among devices, the smartphone segment dominated the global in-display fingerprint sensors market in 2019.

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global in-display fingerprint sensors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the in-display fingerprint sensors market during the forecast period. India is estimated to hold a notable share of the market in APAC and the market in the country is projected to expand at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period, due to rapid infrastructure development, rapid advancements in technology, and development of smartphones and smart wearable devices. North America held a substantial share of the global in-display fingerprint sensors market in 2019 with the U.S. and Canada being the major markets in the region. The in-display fingerprint sensors market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global in-display fingerprint sensors market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the in-display fingerprint sensors market.

In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global in-display fingerprint sensors market. Key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc. Crucialtec Co., Ltd., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc., J-Metrics Technology Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd., Silead Inc., Synaptics, Inc. and Vkansee Technology Inc.

