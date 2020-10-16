Personal Care Packaging Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

Global Personal Care Packaging Market: Overview

“Personal care products” are referred to those products that are a collection of products found in the beauty and health department of department or drug stores. The packaging of these beauty and health products is done to safeguard them from any kind of contamination and damage.

Rapid economic growth coupled with rise in the disposable of people in developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China. Changing lifestyle pattern of people in certain parts of the world is likely to come up as another factor of growth for the global personal care packaging market. The progress made in the packaging technology coupled with availability of variety of personal care products is expected to bolster demand for personal care packaging in years to come.

Based on three different parameters, the global personal care packaging market has been divided. These parameters are primary material, product type, packaging type and region.

Global Personal Care Packaging Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments related to the global Personal Care Packaging market is as mentioned below:

In Mar 2019, Leading German manufacturer of packaging products, Gerresheimer AG, has expanded its production sites in Germany and Belgium. The German company is bringing in innovation with regards to effects, shapes, and colors of its packaging products, These innovations are likely to help in the expansion of the personal care packaging solutions.

Some well-known organizations in the global personal care packaging market comprise the below-mentioned:

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

RPC Group PLC

DS Smith PLC

Raepak Ltd

Amcor Limited

Global Personal Care Packaging Market: Key Trends

The drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the global personal care packaging market for the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027, are as follows.

Increased Demand for Healthy Lifestyle and Improved Appearance Bolster Demand

The global personal care packaging market is expected to be driven by the augmented spending on personal care products. There has been a considerable rise in the spending of personal care products in regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. It is the increased ability to purchase various consumer goods, especially premium products in these regions that is going to influence the global personal care packaging market positively.

In addition to that, availability of personal care products through both online and conventional distribution platforms is likely to propel growth of the global personal care packaging market in years to come. Market players are adopting various marketing strategies such as integration of augmented reality for promotion of personal care products. With the increased sale of personal care products, the demand for its packaging is expected to rise, which is likely to propel growth of the global personal care packaging market over the tenure of forecast.

