Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Overview

A bubble wrap is a type of packaging used by the manufacturers to cover delegate and malleable product. It is made from transparent plastic material and consist of regularly spaced air-filled hemispheres, or bubbles. This acts as a cushion to packaged products. It generally comprises two-layered polyethylene film, with air entrapped inside to form bubbles and this is primarily used to protect product during transportation.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research report on the bubble wrap packaging market promises to cover all essential details that could help bolster growth in the future. The report covers key trends, challenges, geographical distribution, and the competitive landscape of the global bubble wrap packaging market.

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the bubble wrap packaging market are-

Key players are focusing to enhance the quality of the bubble wrap packaging in order to increase the application of bubble wrap packaging. To achieve this, they are launching temperature-controlled bubble wraps, and high-grade bubble wraps to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key players operating in the global bubble wrape packaging market are Pregis Corporation, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Inflatable Packaging, Inc., and Omniverse Foster Packaging Group.

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market: Key Growth Dynamics

There are several packaging options available across the globe, among all the options demand for bubble wrap packaging is expected to remain high. This is mainly because of its ability to safeguard elemental property of product. Apart from this, blooming retail industry is one significant factor expected to drive the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market. This is because, bubble wrap in primarily used in retail industry to protect products like electronics, gift items and other at the time of transportation.

Moreover, continuous expansion of online shopping has spurred demand for flexible protective packaging products. Major players in the market are shifting their focus toward reducing pilferage during transportation of goods, which in turn is significantly influencing demand for bubble wrap packaging.

On the flipside, easy availability of cheaper substitute of the bubble wrap is expected to hamper the growth of the bubble warp packaging market. Along with this, bubble wrap is made from plastics and stringent governmental regulation over the use of plastic in another factor damping the prospects of the bubble wrap packaging market in the forecast period.

However, to overcome this bubbe wrape packaging market are focusing on eco-friendly products such as versatile foam packaging, and recycle paper. This is expected to drive the global bubble wrap packaging market in the coming year.

