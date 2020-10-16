E-Axle Market Set to Grow Massively by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, Borgwarner

The E-Axle is a cost-attractive, compact electric drive solution for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles. The vehicle’s axle is powered with the help of a compact unit consisting of power electronics, electric motor, and power transmission. This supports in making electric drives less complex but simpler. Moreover, through this e-axle, the powertrain becomes cheaper, more efficient, and more compact. The E-axle is featured with the benefit of high system efficiency that further ensures greater electric range or lower requirements for the battery capacity.

The major drivers contributing to the growth of the E-axle market include the increase in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and the rise in adoption of EVs due to increasing fuel costs. However, the high cost of the electric axle drive system is the key factor that is hindering the market growth. Moreover, an increase in research and development activities for improvement in electric vehicle performance and deployment of E-axle in ICE vehicles are the factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, GKN Plc, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Table of Contents:

Global E-Axle Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global E-Axle Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global E-Axle Market Forecast

