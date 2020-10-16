Mammography Market Size Projection, Latest Trends, Growth Insights, Sale Statistics, COVID-19 Impact and Industry Dynamics By 2025

Mammography Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Type (Screening Mammogram and Diagnostic Mammogram), Treatment (Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis, Film Screen Systems), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Mammography Market Landscape

The significant factors liable for the growth of the mammography market are the rising prevalence of breast cancer, investment from various organizations in breast cancer screening campaigns, and technological advancements in the field of breast imaging. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, breast cancer is one of the most widespread cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. It is also numbered among the third most common cause of death from cancer among regions such as American Indian/Alaska Native women.

Mammography Market economic recovery accelerated in recent months, with high sales, the last no cooperative component, returning to pre-Coronavirus levels by showing its first month of growth this year. According to the latest reports accumulated by Market Research Future, the global mammography market might register a CAGR of 7.16% to gain more valuation in the forecast period—2019 to 2025.

The estimates of the Globocan stated that 2,088,849 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the year 2018. As the global population is aging, a massive number of women are expected to move into the 60 and above age category. Women aged 60 years and above grabbed approximately 78% of every breast cancer-related deaths. Sky-scraping-incidence and mortality rates for breast cancer in this age category symbolize a substantial unmet need for breast cancer diagnostics. As the incidents and mortality cases numbers are mounting, the demand for mammography is also expected to augment. These factors remain as a major driver for the mammography market and are now expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

At the same time, so far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial-resolution was the most preferred choice for screening programs in various countries. However, with the arrival of digital mammography, an escalating number of countries are experiencing shifts toward newer systems, owing to its superior depiction of low-contrast objects, the improved diagnostic quality of images, and broader dynamic change, mainly when examining denser breasts. These factors have also risen to be core factors leading to the market’s growth immensely.

Furthermore, mammography screening in various countries, such as in the United Kingdom, is now digital, which provides better quality, greater precision, and higher efficiency. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the favored choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times superior to the conventional systems. In fact, it also offers the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, such as reduced breast compression pressure, lower radiation dosages, and improved detection. These advantages have aided in the growth of the market and would continue over the forecast period.

Mammography Market Regional Framework

North America is studied and found to capture a significant share for the mammography market, and it is expected to demonstrate a similar trend in the forecast period, without momentous fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the occurrence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to oblige the overall growth of the mammography market over the forecast period.

Breastcancer.org claimed that an estimated 268,600 novel cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women in the United States back in the year 2019. Furthermore, there is an ascend in funding activity for research in breast cancer. In the case of point, as per the NCI budget factbook, breast cancer received funding of USD 545.1 million in the year 2017. In the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) provides breast cancer education and free mammograms to women in need. This organization conducts diverse programs, namely Beyond The Shock, Patient Navigation, National Mammography Program, and Breast Health Awareness. Thus, owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer and awareness among the population, the mammography market might experience immense growth in the forecast period.

Mammography Market Segment Review

The global mammography market is studied under the segment of type, technology, product, and end-user.

The mammography market, based on the segment of type, has included screening mammograms and diagnostic mammograms.

Based on the segment of technology, the mammography market has included 2-D technology, 3-D technology, and combination technology.

The global mammography market, based on the segment of the product, has included breast tomosynthesis film-screen systems, analog systems, digital systems, and others.

By the segment of end-user, the mammography market has included specialty clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Mammography Market Key Vendors

The key vendors in the Global Mammography Market are GE Healthcare, Hologic, INC., Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, BMI Biomedical International SRL, PLANNED OY, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Villa Systems Medical SpA.

