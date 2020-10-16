Thermal Transfer Labels Market 2020-2030 In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth6

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the thermal transfer labels market for the historical period of 2015-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2025, the market is expected to be driven by increasing demand from retail and logistics industry. Globally, the thermal transfer labels market is estimated at ~US$ 2 Bn in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Labelling is an integral part of packaging and hence, manufacturers require labels to function as long as the product is in use. The global thermal transfer labels market is characterized by pronounced preference for retail applications. Thermal transfer labels protect the authenticity and the integrity of the product by acting as an anti-counterfeit measure.

Apart from communicating product information, labels also play a role in branding and business communication. Long lasting qualities offered by thermal transfer labels fulfill the packaging and marketing objectives for manufacturers and suppliers of consumer products.

Digital presses have adopted to match the conventional presses to meet the minimum size requirements of thermal transfer labels. Apart from format specifications, digital presses used for label printing also have to provide high quality image printing capabilities. Digital printing technology used for printing thermal transfer labels have improved image quality for labels on numerous parameters.

Digital printing technology has allowed manufacturers to incorporate unique inks to order to secure the print on their product. Thermal transfer labels are printed in high resolution with the help of digital technology in order to improve their application in retail markets. A major outcome of these presses has been to print thermal transfer labels used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics markets.

Manufacturers in the thermal transfer labels market are actively innovating their products to cater to the increasing demand from various end-use industries. This is expected to increase competition, and facilitate growth of the thermal transfer labels market. One of the key factors expected to play a pivotal role in increased adoption of thermal transfer labels is their potential to be a cost-effective alternative to conventional labels. This advantage is expected to encourage many brands and manufacturers to shift to thermal transfer labels in the foreseeable future.

