Global Hydrocortisone Industry Analysis Size, Development Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Hydrocortisone Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global hydrocortisone market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The report provides the revenue of the global hydrocortisone market for the period 2018–2028, considering 2019 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global hydrocortisone market.

WHO Advises Against Use of Hydrocortisone and Corticosteroids for COVID-19 Patients

Worldwide the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has created major challenges for clinicians. Lack of proven pharmacological therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 has resulted in increased mortality rates. Corticosteroids were extensively used during outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)-CoV as well as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)-CoV. This technique has led to the application of corticosteroids for COVID-19 patient, in combination with other therapeutic agents. However, the WHO (World Health Organization) advises against the use of corticosteroids due to the lack of reliable clinical evidence. Thus, companies in the hydrocortisone market are unable to capitalize on the needs of COVID-19 patients when actually there is an unprecedented demand for drugs that fight off the infection.

Companies in the hydrocortisone market are increasing efforts to identify the harm and benefits caused by corticosteroids for the treatment of coronavirus.

Home Treatment for Children Sparks Innovations in Intramuscular Preparations of Hydrocortisone

Several children are prone to the risks of adrenal insufficiency, since they are unable to mount an endogenous cortisol response to stress. Such children usually receive treatment at home by seeking telephone advices from doctors. Thus, companies in the hydrocortisone market should tap into opportunities in child care to broaden their revenue streams. As such, adrenocortical insufficiency is one of the key medical indications that demand hydrocortisone drugs and the market is predicted to reach a value of ~US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2028.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global Hydrocortisone.

Key Players of Hydrocortisone Report:

This report profiles major players in the global hydrocortisone market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global hydrocortisone market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many multinational and small regional players in the market

The major players operating in the global hydrocortisone market are

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Cipla Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

