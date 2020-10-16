Global Periodontal Therapeutics Industry Analysis Size, Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Periodontal Therapeutics Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global periodontal therapeutics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period 2019–2027. The report provides the revenue of the global periodontal therapeutics market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global periodontal therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global periodontal therapeutics market.

Rise in Global Burden of Periodontal Diseases: A Key Driver

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global periodontal therapeutics market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rise in reported cases of periodontitis, Increase in prevalence of diabetes, rise in global geriatric population and surge in awareness about oral health are projected to drive the global periodontal therapeutics market

According to the report, the global periodontal therapeutics market was valued at US$ 536.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027

Surge in Awareness about Oral Health to Augment Global Market

Oral health programs work for formulation of national and community policies on effective control of diet and nutrition risk factors for oral diseases such as periodontal disease, dental disease, etc.

Periodontal diseases have a significant socio-economic impact on populations and governments across the world; however, treatment to these diseases still remains unavailable in developing countries due to low priority accorded to these diseases

The Global Periodontal Health Project (GPHP) was launched in October 2015 in order to reduce the overall global burden of periodontal diseases. The project aims to decrease the burden associated with these diseases by raising awareness of its impact and engaging oral health and other health professionals, policymakers, educators, and the general public in promoting periodontal health.

The Global Periodontal Health Project aims to make periodontal health a priority issue at the national level by engaging with Ministers of Health, Chief Dental Officers and the local populations, and also increase the disease awareness levels by actively disseminating dental educational promotional tools.

Key Players of Periodontal Therapeutics Report:

This report profiles major players in the global periodontal therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global periodontal therapeutics market include

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Dexcel Pharma

3M Company

Oral Science

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

