Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market for the period of 2017 to 2027, with 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involves bulk of research efforts, wherein, analysts carry out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market.

OTC Distribution Drives Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market

High prevalence of influenza and flu has created a demand for Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate). Thus, companies are entering into strategic deals to gain rights for over-the-counter (OTC) distribution of the medication. For instance, in July 2019, leading French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi entered into an agreement with Roche-a Swiss multinational healthcare company, to gain rights for over-the-counter distribution of Tamiflu in the U.S. Such deals are boosting the growth of the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market, which is projected to reach a revenue of ~US$ 940 Mn by the end of 2027.

Companies in the Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market are increasing their production capabilities to manufacture novel medication for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening influenza diseases and other flu. They are increasing efficacy in FDA negotiations for marketing and scientific engagement associated with Tamiflu to gain credibility in the global market landscape.

Key Players of Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Report:

The report concludes with company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market

Key players analyzed in this report are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

NATCO Pharma Limited

Tea Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LUPIN Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Zydus Cadila

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Mylan N.V.

Hetero Group

Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, business segments, and recent developments

