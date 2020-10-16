Global Centrifuge Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Volume, Top Key Players, Growth and forecast 2020-2030

TMR’s report on the global centrifuge market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global centrifuge market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global centrifuge market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global centrifuge market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a fresh set of laboratory biosafety guidelines that are associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for healthcare professionals. WHO continues to monitor developments and revise their recommendations, since coronavirus is limited, but rapidly growing in major economies. Specific manipulations in laboratories such as loading and unloading of sealed centrifuge cups, grinding, and blending may cause splashing of droplets and aerosols of potentially infectious materials. Hence, companies in the centrifuge market as well as lab professionals are notified about routine laboratory procedures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The global centrifuge market was valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Centrifuges can be defined as machines, which employ centrifugal force for the separation of substances of different densities, aids in removing moisture, and for stimulation of gravitational effects.

The centrifuge market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in the number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and focus of leading players on strengthening presence in emerging markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN, KUBOTA Corporation, NuAire, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

